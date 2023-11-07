FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2023 general election is underway across the Keystone State as polling places opened their doors at 7 a.m.

At Mountain Top Hose Company in Fairview Township had a steady number of voters Tuesday morning. There were even a few waiting for the doors to open right at 7 a.m.

Fortunately, this polling location ran into no issues with the voting process.

Jack Tasker is one of the dozens of voters stopping by mountain top hose company Tuesday morning for the general election.

“It’s our constitutional privilege and it feels good, beautiful day and hopefully more people come out and vote.” . . . “A lot of things happening in our country. We need to exercise our feelings and vote.”

In Tuesday’s election, there are some major seats open that voters will see on ballots across the region here in Luzerne. One of them is the county council.

Off-year elections tend to be relatively low-turnout events, but voters like Charbianne Webby-Sokola tell us local government is where the change starts.

“If you want to see the change, you start locally. Those are your local leaders, those are the ones that are in your community so by voting for whichever candidate you support, you are going to see the change, and then it trickles up.”

“Every election is important, it’s as simple as that,” says Tasker.

Polling places will be open across the Keystone State until 8 p.m.

Stay with 28/22 news as we follow today’s election and keep you updated on the results.