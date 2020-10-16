Voter registration, mail-in ballot application deadline quickly approaching

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded Pennsylvanians of the fast-approaching deadline to register to vote and request a mail-in ballot for the November 3 general election.

The deadline for voter registration is October 19, meanwhile the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 27.

The secretary of state encouraged voters who wish to vote by mail to request their ballot as soon as possible so there is ample time to return by the deadline. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 3 and received by the county elections office by 5 p.m. on November 6.

Voters can hand-deliver their ballots to county election offices or an officially designated site. Hand-delivered ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day.

The online voter registration application can be found on the Votes PA website. The online voter registration portal can also be used to update addresses or party affiliation.