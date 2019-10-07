Voter Registration Deadline is Today

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The clock is winding down…if you did not yet register to vote in the November fifth General Election. You only have until the end of the day to get it done. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the latest

Joe Mazur from Plymouth stopped by the bureau of elections in Wilkes-Barre Monday to drop off a completed voter registration form.

“I’m here to help someone register today. Someone at work today so they couldn’t make it over. I think today is closing registration I offered to come over for them,” said Joe Mazur.

Other registration forms. Some of which were received by the election bureau today, were being processed.

“So if you have an application and it’s at home you can come into the office and drop it off. Or it needs to be postmarked today,” said Dave Parsnik, Luzerne County Director Administrative Services.

Dave Parsnik helps manage the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections. He says if you could not make it to the officer you have other options.

“If folks still need to register to vote they can do it online through the county election website or go out to the state voter services website and download the App and register today.”

If you drop it in the mail. It must be in the mail by midnight tonight. Or at least by the last pick-up to ensure that it is postmarked with today’s date. There is a grace period up to October 15th for the application to reach the election bureau—in the event the form got lost somewhere or delayed in delivery

Click here for PA Voter Registration