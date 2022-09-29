WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is a few weeks away on November 8th and if want to vote you must be registered.

Anyone who is 18 years old before the November election can register to vote now, that’s important for younger folks.

You also must be a U.S. Citizen and a resident of the Commonwealth. Over the past several years, the state has expanded the number of ways to register.

“Either a paper application, which can be done right here in the county office or we can provide that to them. Or they can do motor voter through a PennDOT facility if they’re renewing their driver’s license. And finally, we have an online registration,” said Forrest Lehman, Director of Elections in Lycoming County.

Lehman says people have been calling with questions about the process and unwanted campaign items turning up in their mail.

“It will have a candidate’s name or a party name, or the name of an organization, but sometimes it’s not so clear, and that’s where the voter needs to look very closely at what they received,” Lehman told Eyewitness News.

Only mailing from the County Board of Elections is official.

The deadline to register for this year’s general election is October 24th and Lehman says you shouldn’t wait until the last minute.