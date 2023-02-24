DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Indraloka Animal Sanctuary recently took in two ewes, the only two animals at the sanctuary who are still unnamed.

As a fundraiser, the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is offering donors the chance to vote on names for the two sheep.

Each vote costs one dollar, and all proceeds go towards the Emergency Fund Rescue.

Courtesy: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Courtesy: Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

The name options for the sheep include Alice, Althea, Shana, Isamu, Arisu, Nirbhaya, Irina, Iris, Celestine, Edele, Koa, Jasiri, and Merida.

Visit this link to vote and read descriptions of the two sheep moms. Ewe wool not regret helping this sanctuary out.