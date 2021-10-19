VOTE: K9 grants offered to local police departments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Your vote, on your favorite K9, can help a local police department receive a grant.







The organization Aftermath is holding a K9 grant competition. On its website, you can cast a vote for your favorite K9 in the northeast region.

The K9 with the most votes will earn his/her department $25,000 in K9 grants. The grants can be used for all things K9, from equipment, to training and to the costs of regular K9 care.

You can vote once every 24 hours per device daily through October 26. The winner will be announced by Aftermath on October 28.