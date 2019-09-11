Vote for Your Favorite Toys for the Hall of Fame

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A developing story coming out of southern Luzerne County. It deals with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township who went missing in June of 2018. Eyewitness News first told you about the search this morning on PAhomepage.com and then live reports at midday Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick joins us with the latest from Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Law enforcement pushed the media away from the scene saying they did not want to show anything that could jeopardize the investigation. The home of 60-year-old Bill Morse is just down the road. This search is the latest twist in what some people are calling a real-life mystery. Law enforcement converged on the home of 60-year-old Bill Morse just before 8 Wednesday morning. The FBI, The State Police and Local police are here. Also on the scene the State Police Mobile crime lab, Tracking dogs, and Cadaver dogs were also seen searching the property.