Vote for Your Favorite Toys for the Hall of Fame

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Twelve toys are finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall Of Fame.
And the finalists are:
The Care Bears.
The Coloring Book and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.
Jenga, Magic the Gathering Card Game and Masters Of The Universe Action Figures.
Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony and the Nerf Blaster.
Rounding out the top 12: The board game Risk….. Smartphones and the Top.
The three toys that receive the most public votes will join the other top-three submissions by members of the national selection advisory committee.
This Year’s Toy Inductees Will Be Announced On November 7th At The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.