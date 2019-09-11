Vote for Your Favorite Toys for the Hall of Fame

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Twelve toys are finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall Of Fame.

      And the finalists are:

      The Care Bears.

The Coloring Book and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

       Jenga,  Magic the Gathering Card Game and Masters Of The Universe Action Figures.

      Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony and the Nerf Blaster.

       Rounding out the top 12: The board game Risk….. Smartphones and the Top.

       The three toys that receive the most public votes will join the other top-three submissions by members of the national selection advisory committee.

         This Year’s Toy Inductees Will Be Announced On November 7th At The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.

