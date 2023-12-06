SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dreaming of a white Christmas, volunteers are working to make it snow at a local veterans center.

The Scranton Tomorrow project is spreading holiday cheer to residents at the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton.

They’re doing that by decorating the place with old-fashioned paper snowflakes.

So far, more than 300 snowflakes have been created by local schools and other organizations, like the recovery bank and the master gardeners.

No snowflake is alike, made out of graph paper, in 3d, and full of sparkles.

“The most important thing is people participated and enjoyed it. So we’ve had generations we’ve had a mom a daughter and grandmom come by with a box full of them so at all different levels people have been able to participate,” said Steve Ward of Scranton Tomorrow and Project Manager of Safe, Clean, Green and Design Programs.

Local students have also prepared holiday cards for the veterans.

To participate, drop off snowflakes at the Scranton Tomorrow Office on Linden Street by December 7.