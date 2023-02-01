DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Geisinger announced they are seeking volunteers for a new program called ‘Paws to Reflect.’

The program is for those looking to tackle burnout and trauma with pet therapy and peer support.

“We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm a program director of Geisinger’s Center for Professionalism and Well-Being.

In order to become eligible, training has to be done for both the handlers and dogs as well as becoming certified by Therapy Dogs International, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, or a therapy dog certification program recognized by the American Kennel Club.

“Our teams do such incredible work, and this program will give us the chance to bring them comfort, resources, safe spaces, and moments of respite,” added Drumm.

If you would like to volunteer you can visit Geisinger’s website for more information.