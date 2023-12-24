SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Christmas Eve and many are preparing for the big day on Monday. In Lackawanna County, one man is preparing for thousands to attend his annual dinner.

One man and his 15 volunteers are all prepping free Christmas dinners at All Saint’s Academy in Scranton.

A Christmas miracle, some may call it, that’s been going on for the past 30 years.

Bob Bolus started what is now a yearly tradition after hauling a truck of turkeys for a local grocery store to make delivers, when no one would take them he was told he could keep the palette of turkeys, so he decided to use it to feed members of the community.

“It’s a buffet style so you eat what you want. You’re here all day so you don’t have to just say ‘let me get something and eat someone is gonna take the plate away.’ it’s your party it’s your Christmas and you stay as long as you want, but we do not let you out of here unless you take a takeout dinner home,” Bolus explained.

Over the years, the event just keeps growing.

“I believe we had like 150, 200 people here and it’s blown up to over 3,000 that we’ll take care of here. I counted the meals last year, we delivered over 600 meals, and we were close to um 3,000 people that came to have dinner,” Bolus continued.

For those who can’t make it, no worries, because they also deliver.

“We deliver 2 meals to a family within reason to where we can get to,” Bolus added.

There is still a lot of ground, they can’t cover. So, they ask that people coming from far take food back to members of their communities who are not able to make it.

While Bolus continues to fund the dinner each year, he is helped by some generous donations.

“Wegman’s, Weis you know um giant markets they’ll donate out some of their baked goods. Everything else we purchase here,” said Bolus.

One volunteer who works alongside Bolus, says giving up being with his family on Christmas to volunteer is a small price to pay, and seeing the community happy makes it all worth it.

“I’ve been involved with this with Bob for close to 20 years now and I’m just grateful to be a part of it with him and everything that he’s done for the last 30 years and um it’s nice to give back to the community and you come down here Christmas day and that’s exactly what it is it’s Christmas and people coming together and I’m just really, really proud to be a part of this festivity,” said volunteer Doug Miller.

“It’s Christmas the comradery and everything that’s going on in the world it’s a place to be at peace,” Bolus stated.

Bolus says he could not have done this alone, without the help of donations from Plainville Turkey, Home Depot for the decorations, and Saint Patrick’s Church for giving them a space to use.