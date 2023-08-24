SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lots of students are already back in class, but others are preparing to go back after Labor Day, and on Thursday, dozens of volunteers turned out to pack book bags in Scranton for students in need.

Price Rite Marketplace has partnered with Feed the Children, Boys and Girls Club of NEPA, and Frito Lay to provide food and essentials to families in the Scranton area struggling with food insecurity.

A total of 400 families will receive boxes of food, personal care items, children’s books, backpacks filled with school supplies, and bottled water.

Volunteers from Toyota of Scranton and other local organizations helped pack boxes and backpacks.

“We are handing out 400 boxes of food 15 lb boxes hygiene items along with 300 clear backpacks with school supplies and a lot of extras. Times has been tough since COVID a lot of our families have been struggling. There’s a lot of supply chain issues and we’re so glad to be able to provide this right before school year when things are more expensive for families,” said Boys and Girls Club NEPA Executive Director Tricia Thomas.

The event was made possible by donations and families also got gift cards to Price Rite Marketplace.