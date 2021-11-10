Volunteers needed to ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation are encouraging Pennsylvanians to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania”.

“Pick Up Pennsylvania” is an initiative by the DEP, DOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup to clean fall litter to benefit streams, rivers and lakes.

Those who organize these events will be supplied with trash bags and gloves to remove the trash.







“Pick Up Pennsylvania” will be holding these events from now through November 30. Cleanups will be taking place mostly on stream banks and shorelines, along roadsides and in neighborhoods and parks.

Anyone who wishes to organize an event can do so at Organize an Event or if you wish to register, you can use the Events Calendar to see when there’s a clean-up by you.