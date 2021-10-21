Volunteers needed to help set up Nay Aug Park Christmas lights

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway for an annual tradition at Scranton’s largest park while employees gear up for the opening night.

Parks and Recreation employees are busy preparing for Nay Aug Park’s annual ‘free’ holiday light display.

“We look forward to it. There is no charge to come through. It has been going on since roughly 2004. We’re changing out, try to change it out every year. We’re changing all the bulbs out this year to LED bulbs from incandescent. For a couple of reasons, they are brighter, the displays look sharper, and to save the city money as far as an electric bill and everything during the display. It’s a family (event). We have families coming down from New York state, up from Maryland, and everything last year (about eighty-five thousand cars last year), just to come through this light display,” said Bob Gattens who works for the Scranton Municipal Recreational Authority.

“The parks and rec employees, we work every day. And we get some volunteers to come on the weekends to help us out. And it just takes time. It gets you in the holiday spirit, changing the bulbs, putting the music on. It gets, it gets the guys moving,” said Larry Wynn, a parks and recreations employee.

The Municipal Recreational Authority tells us those upgrades to the park and the light display would not be possible without volunteers.

“We have a lot of groups interested in the park. They have bought back into the park, realize that Nay Aug is the crown jewel of this area. It is a 73-acre park and people are coming back to the park and we’re happy for that. We ask for volunteers and our turnout is excellent. Between Girl Scouts and Boy Scout groups, adult groups coming,” said Gattens.

The 2021 holiday display opens Friday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Volunteers are needed this Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the park. If you’d like to volunteer, you can visit NayAugPark.org for more information.