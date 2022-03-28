STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) is calling for volunteers for one of the largest spring cleanup events in the Poconos.

PMVB is gearing up for its fifth Pick-Up The Poconos Day event.

The event first started as a September clean-up but grew into a region-wide effort that now also takes place for Earth Day. Since the start of the visitor’s bureau’s litter efforts, they have picked up more than 19,000 bags of trash throughout Monroe, Wayne, Pike, and Carbon counties.

With the event approaching on April 23 the visitor’s bureau is seeking volunteers to join in on the clean-up. The visitor’s bureau said they anticipate hundreds of volunteers and will help prepare them for the event.

“We supply the supply kits, so there’s no worry about having to purchase your own trash bags, safety vests, gloves, trash grabbers, we provide all of that,” said Pocono Mountains Vistors Bureau Public Relations Manager, Brianna Strunk.

Volunteers need to sign up by April 18. You can find more information on how to sign-up and about the event on the PMVB website.