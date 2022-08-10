EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day.

The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working with the listed townships to determine which roads need to be cleaned.

This bi-annual event is part of the PMBV’s “Pick up the Poconos” campaign, which the visitor’s bureau says has helped properly dispose of over 24,065 trash bags.

The PMBV will distribute supply kits, containing gloves, safety vests, trash grabbers, and trash bags, to each volunteer.

Visit the Pick up the Poconos website by September 12 at 5:00 p.m. to register. Any large group looking to involve their workplace, school, or organization should contact membership@poconos.org.