WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of volunteers is doing its part to help shine up the Diamond City.

Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees buzzed around the city Sunday morning picking up trash. These volunteers meet once a week to beautify Wilkes-Barre, one trash bag at a time.

Sunday they picked up litter on South River and Academy Streets. And it’s not just litter, they sweep streets, trim back bushes, anything they can do to spruce up the area, Organizers say the group is a way to bring people together through acts of community service.

“It’s so relieving. There are some places where we can see we’ve made visible impact and that always feels so good,” said Mark Shaffer, Organizer

The group posts upcoming events on social media and encourages everyone who's passing by to stop and lend a hand.