Volunteers Gear Up for Free Meal

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Volunteers with Friends of the Poor in Scranton are setting tables and peeling potatoes at the Scranton Cultural Center ahead of its 43rd annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The organization plans to serve 1,500 people at the event tonight with another 1,500 meals going out into the community.

The group tells us more than 400 volunteers are serving 750 lbs of potatoes, 76 – 30 lbs Turkeys (2,280 lbs) with all the fixins’.

Volunteers from Marywood University and the University of Scranton are cooking the turkeys. Other area businesses are helping with the preparations as well.

Doors open at 5pm with the Thanksgiving dinner starting at 6pm.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have live reports at 5 and 6 tonight from the Scranton Cultural Center in downtown Scranton.