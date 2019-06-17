Volunteers Always Needed

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday was Nexstar Nation Founder’s Day of Caring. The day is set aside to give back to the community and help those in need. As the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick tells us volunteers are always needed.

The line is always long at the St. Vincent DePaul kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, and we are told it gets longer every day.

“I’ve fallen into hard times. I don’t have the money to buy food, so I come to the soup kitchen.“ Said Dave- Wilkes-Barre.

And each person has a story to tell.

“A lot of people out here are not just homeless they are going through hard times and are working just paying the bills not enough to pay the bill. And the numbers continue to grow. “It’s very important because we feed over 350 people every day.“ Israel Allah, St. Vincent DePaul kitchen

And that takes a lot of food and a lot of volunteers.

“Right now we are in a big need for volunteers. We have church groups that come in during the day. We really would like to get some young people to come volunteer and provide some services“ noted Israel Allah.

On this day eyewitness news staffers helped prepare and serve the food here at the St. Vincent DePaul kitchen. And for some them. It was an eye-opening experience.

“I think it’s easy to get caught up in the day to day of what we do in our daily routine and kind of have blinders on the extent. So if anybody has the opportunity two good legs to give some time back to the community they should absolutely do so,“ said Vito Covino, WBRE-Local Sales Manager.

“I think it’s wonderful I mean I think it’s a good thing that Nexstar gets involved in this for founder’s day and think it’s great we are giving back to the less fortunate,“ noted Anthony Mehling, WBRE Account Executive

More information: St. Vincent DePaul

39 E Jackson St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 Link more information

Weinberg Food Pantry More Information Link

Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank

185 Research Drive

Pittston, PA 18640

570-908-2222

