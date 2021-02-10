Volunteer keeps Scranton lake at perfect skating conditions

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Zamboni? No way. Ken Lee, a volunteer, helps take care of the ice at Hillside Park Lake Wilson for skaters to enjoy.

Ice skating is available when weather conditions permit. But one problem is the weight of snow on top of the ice. It pushes down on the water underneath and the water will create cracks in the ice.

“Get under your snow and really just create a slush on your skating surface. We’ve been skating, myself and Chris Caine are the two primary volunteers that take care of the ice,” Lee said.

Lee and Caine have been keeping the lake open for 4 to 5 years on an organized basis. Right now, Lee says, the ice is about 10 inches thick.

“We have a hockey rink over there, which is in pretty good shape. This is an area for just figure skaters,” Lee said.

The lake has seen large crowds on the days it is open.

“We try to get enough ice open, so people have enough room to socially distance on the ice hopefully,” said Lee.

Lee says those at the lake work hard to abide by CDC protocols including mask wearing.

The sub-zero temperatures and large amounts of snow the region has seen has made for not-so-great skating conditions.

“If it got no hotter than 32 degrees, and didn’t snow for the rest of the season, we would have perfect skating conditions, but other people like the snow for other reasons, so, I can’t blame the skiers,” Lee said.

Lee says it can be challenging to keep the ice skate-able, but if it wasn’t a challenge, Lee says it would not be worth it.