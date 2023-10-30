STROUD TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are just one day away from Halloween. While candy and fun are on the minds of many, a local fire department is urging safety to also be a priority.

Once the sun goes down on Halloween, crowds of kids will be decked out in costumes, knocking on front doors and looking for treats.

But before the night of All Hallows Eve, local fire officials want you to keep safety in mind.

One simple safety tip, adding glowsticks to your costume. Just open it up, and crack it, to add some brightness to your costume when walking at night.

“Reflectivity of any kind. You can get a reflective tape from any hardware store, they also make glow-in-the-dark spray paint so you can put that on a costume that you wouldn’t see normally,” stated Mike Stettler, public information officer at Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Especially in rural areas with little street lighting, he says don’t let the excitement keep you from forgetting common safety. Such as looking both ways before crossing the street.

“You don’t want to ruin a good time with somebody getting hurt and if we’re in a car and we’re driving, we don’t want to be that person either,” explained Stettler.

According to Fema, an estimated average of 9,2000 fires were reported from 2017 to 2019 in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween.

Stettler says when finalizing your spooky decor – keep it flameless.

“A lot of open flames, we like to make it look spooky with the candles for the mood lighting, but electronic candles would be a great option… and also with electrical cords, the moisture, and electricity don’t mix.”

So when planning your evening of fright, remember to travel in groups, bring something bright, and have a good night.

“Be safe, slow down, pay attention, be visible,” said Stettler.

The Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department is also getting in on the Halloween fun. They are hosting a trunk or treat at its station on Wallace Street Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.