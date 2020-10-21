Volunteer firefighters getting new station in Carbondale Township

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s a $400,000 dream that has been in the works for about five years. A volunteer fire company, that has served the community for more than 50 years, is getting a new spacious headquarters.

The White’s Crossing Fire & Rescue Company began on Gravity Road in 1964. Residents in the community banded together to start the department, and it has expanded from there.

“We grew over the years and with Exit 7 and everything else on the Casey Highway… With the accidents we have,” said Frank Lapka, president of White’s Crossing Fire & Rescue Co.

White’s Crossing helps out: Waymart, Simpson and other fire companies in the area, but they are in need of more space to hold their engines.

“With the tanker and everything, it is so small, we cannot hardly get it in. And we even took our outside pavilion and changed that over and made that a garage for our engine. So, the rest of everything else sits outside,” Lapka explained.

The department holds fundraisers and other events, but their current space is just not enough.

“This is our area where we have our fundraisers and stuff. And like I said, we open the doors up, and it is jammed. And, people just turn around and leave. The height of the other building and everything else… The landlocked that we were in there, we needed more space,” Lapka said.

Building of the new facility was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, as building was originally set to begin in the spring.

“After we got the release, it started. We got the floors poured and everything now. The wiring is going in. We got the electrical laid out. So, it is coming along pretty good. We should be in, maybe by December, maybe,” said Lapka.

The White’s Crossing Fire & Rescue company is holding a takeout cabbage roll dinner this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m., at their current building on Gravity Road in the village.