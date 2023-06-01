SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season for popular carnivals in our area and the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Company kicked off its annual event Thursday.

There was plenty of music, games, and food. The station asked people in the community to come out and support its first responders.

Proceeds from the food and games help maintain the firetrucks, keep the lights on in the station, and provide gear for the firefighters.

“This is basically like a million dollar operation it’s a million dollar business, there’s a lot involved there’s a lot behind the doors that has to get done we have this also so our community sees our apparatuses and what it takes to keep things running,” said Salem Township Fire Police Captain Christopher Cashman.

The carnival runs until Saturday, June 10 and admission is free.