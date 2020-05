WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Slocum Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company is giving away 150 gallons of milk. It is available to anyone who needs it. They plan to stay out until all the milk is gone.

It was donated by Not Bread Alone Food Ministry in Nescopeck.

