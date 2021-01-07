Volunteer cooks across America bake for those in need

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Serving up more than a meal, volunteer cooks across the nation are baking a comfort dish. It’s to help provide for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love lasagna. I probably started cooking lasagna when I was about 12.”

Tracy Hennessy is still baking one of her favorite meals — lasagna. It’s not just for her family, but for families in need during the pandemic.

“Well I am blessed I have everything that I need. I don’t want for anything, I have tears in my eyes.”

“I know what it means not to make a car payment, I’ve been there. Or not be able to get what you need at the grocery store.”

Tracy heard about “Lasagna love”, a national grassroots movement aiming to provide lasagna meals to families struggling during the pandemic. There are volunteer lasagna cooks all over the country.

“They call them lasagna mamas and papas and she provides you with frequently asked questions, a recipe that you can follow if you want to.”

There’s contactless deliveries, but notes are attached to give families that personal touch. A local teacher who has four kids received one of Tracy’s lasagnas.

“And it just makes you know realize that during these difficult times we are really a community, we are in this together. The fact that we are all home together has driven the grocery bill even higher. All four children, it has been tremendous,” said the teacher.

Tracy poured her own money in buying the ingredients for the lasagnas, and she wants to do more.

“I know there’s a lot of people struggling out there and when you drop off the lasagna you get the see the people you get to know their story it’s heartwarming.”

If you would like to receive a home-cooked lasagna, or you want to help out the organization, all you have to do is head their website lasagnalove.org.