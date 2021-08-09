Volatile Vaults: Another building deemed unsafe after vault collapses in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton Code Enforcement, the vault under 533, 535, and 537 on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton “fell in” Sunday.





John Eastman with Scranton Code Enforcement says the danger sign went up Sunday night and Monday’s inspection shows the sidewalk vault degenerated and needs to be replaced.

Currently, the vault is covered by plywood and there are police barricades blocking off the area.

Eyewitness News first reported about the vaults on July 27 when the building at 205-207 on Washington Avenue was declared unsafe for occupancy or use.

We followed up on Washington Avenue the next day and we were told “if we had a large amount of people gathering in front of that building, there’s the potential of that whole floor system collapsing,” by John Eastman.

Again on July 31, Eyewitness News reported that the 500 block of Linden Street would now be cordoned off due to more vault concerns.

On August 3, Eyewitness News reported that the City of Scranton would be sending out letters regarding the vaults and how they would need to be inspected.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m. to get the latest from reporter Caroline Foreback.