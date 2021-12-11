Visitors are welcome back to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Day celebration

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog will have some company looking for a shadow in the new year.

Visitors are being welcomed back to Gobbler’s Knob on February 2nd for Groundhog Day.

Earlier this year, Groundhog Day which typically draws tens of thousands of people was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

Tickets for groundhog day went on sale a few days ago, and the “inner circle VIP tickets” already sold out.

To learn about other tickets still available to see Punxsutawney Phil make his next prediction you can head over to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website.