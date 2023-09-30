DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Learning about the area, residents see every day is what visitors got to experience at a shopping mall on Saturday.

The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City welcomed a local history fair as the Keystone state is one of the 13 original colonies and is flush with history.

More than 20 local history organizations from across three counties came together to take the public back in time, and for free.

Bruce Smallacombe, the President of the Jermyn Historical Society, and Joe Klapatch, an organizer of the event were happy to help visitors experience some of Pennsylvania’s roots.

“I love history, and it’s fantastic to be able to have people come and see the things we have because you have a large crowd that comes to this because of the volume of vendors that are here displaying their artifacts we get a lot of people we wouldn’t normally see. We are in a small town where the only people who see what we have are from the small town, so this brings people from all over the area to here. So we have people coming here that never knew anything about the history of Jermyn that are going to finally see it and hopefully come to our museum when it’s open.” Bruce Smallacombe, the President of the Jermyn Historical Society

“Brings back memories they’re looking at old photos and seeing items that they grew up with that aren’t around anymore and it’s like oh I remember this, or I remember this, and for the young people, it’s an introduction to the bygone days,” Klapatch added.

You can always take a step back into the past with guided tours at the Lackawanna Historical Society, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.