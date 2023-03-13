SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update on the I-Team investigation into the now-closed Vision Home Builders of Columbia county.

On Monday, Valerie McCreary, the wife of Jeff McCreary, the owner of Vision Home Builders, pleaded guilty in district court to a summary count of harassment.

Valerie McCreary was ordered to pay a fine of $326 for the confrontation with Amber Bradshaw, who back in June went to the offices looking for answers and her money.

Bradshaw alleges that Jeff McCreary owed and still owes her more than $120,000 for an unfinished home in Columbia County.

On March 3, Jeff McCreary pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment in connection with a confrontation that same day with I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick and Photographer L. Bacerra.

He was ordered to pay $900 in fines and received nine months of probation.

Jeff McCreary insists he had to close the business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also faces criminal charges in Dauphin County in connection with another customer.