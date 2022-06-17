SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Centre Township Police say they filed charges today in connection with a violent confrontation involving Jeff McCreary.

McCreary, the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, physically attacked former client Amber Bradshaw.

McCreary is also charged with aggressively confronting the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and photographer L Baccera.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon outside the offices of Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg.

