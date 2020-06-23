Virtual kayaking event allows people to get outside and share online later

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “We want people to paddle. We want people to then tell us, come online and report their time. And also give us the river gauge information. And that’s how we calculate the winning standings,” said Bernie McGurl, director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

“Folks can visit https://lrca.org/, and go to our watershed page, click on river conditions, click on the Archbald page, and if it’s running between 2.4 and 2.6 on the low end and 3.6 on the high end they can get out and enjoy some fantastic kayaking. It runs right through the heart of the community, and it’s within walking distance or within a short drive of most of our neighborhoods, people can go from one neighborhood to another, and ride along the river. There are some great opportunities for recreation but we need volunteers to help keep it clean too so if anybody listening, would like to volunteer, they should get in touch with us, visit our website. There is information about joining our organization and becoming a volunteer. If we get a lot of heavy rain in a day or two period, it will bring the gauge up. They can get out and there is some fantastic kayaking a lot of fun,” he added.

They hope to announce another, similar event for later in the summer through the fall.

Register Here.