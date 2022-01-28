Viral video of shoplifting incident at Camelback Resort brings questions

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A social media video went viral this week regarding a shoplifting incident at a popular ski resort in the Poconos.

According to social media reports about the video, the woman alleges she and her friends were racially profiled at camelback ski resort Sunday.

Pocono Township Police released a statement on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Camelback after a man was seen on camera stealing ski goggles from a retail shop.

They say a group of young women, who are black, were also seen on video around the time of the theft.

Camelback security reportedly pointed out the group of women and one was seen wearing the same brand of goggles that were reported stolen.

Police say the officers approached the group and asked questions if they could identify the man in the video. The Pocono Township Police Department says the officers made no reference to race and that the women were never accused of the theft.

Pocono Township Police statement reads in part:

The footage from the body cameras shows the officers maintained a professional demeanor during the entire exchange. The questioning of the young females was based on individuals seen in security footage and the direction of Camelback security staff.” Pocono Township Police Department

The women were not arrested or charged with the theft.

Camelback stated on Facebook that they were distressed to learn of the incident and sent a statement reading:

We are currently working with the Pocono Township Police to understand all available information on this matter. Camelback resort, along with the Pocono Township Police, have a shared commitment to not tolerate bias of any kind and have clear non-bias policies in place regarding discrimination and harassment.” Camelback Ski Resort

Eyewitness News reached out to the woman who posted the video on social media and did not hear back from her.

We have filed a right-to-know request form for the body camera footage, but police tell us they cannot provide it because it is still an ongoing investigation.