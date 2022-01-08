Violent start to the year in Sunbury, two shootings days apart

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A violent start to the new year in Sunbury after two shootings within days of each other.

The new year is off to a violent start in Sunbury. Just before midnight, Friday shots were fired into a home on Bainbridge Street.

No one was reported injured in the shooting as police searched for an individual in the area.

Sunbury police tell us this is the second shooting in one week. On Monday, there was a shooting here at Strike Zone Lanes around 7 p.m.

“Our staff noticed the cops outside walking around and then one of the cops came in and asked if there was anybody that had come in injured and we hadn’t seen anybody so,” explained Gary Lindenmuth, manager of Strike Zone Lanes.

Lindenmuth tells us the shooting happened right outside the bowling alley in the parking lot.

“They were out there when I left. I left here at 10 o’clock and they were still out there. They figured they’d be investigating it until at least 3 or 4 in the morning,” said Lindenmuth.

Police confirm two people were injured in the shooting both taken to the hospital and a man was charged with the crime.

Lindenmuth says he’s lived here his whole life and the rise in crime is concerning.

“I’ve never seen the crime that’s been around here other than the last few years. It’s been progressively getting worse,” stated Lindenmuth.

Sunbury police say they’ve determined that both shootings are not connected but that both investigations are still ongoing.

Stay with eyewitness news for up-to-date information as it’s released. Sunbury police tell us they are reviewing nearby surveillance video during last night’s shooting.