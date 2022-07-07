SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County School District is starting new rules this fall following recent acts of gang-related violence plaguing the community.

Many families are getting a head start on their back-to-school shopping. But amid safety concerns, clear backpacks are on the list this year for students in the Scranton School District.

“The world we live in right now something has to be done,” said Jackie Notari, a Scranton School District Parent.

Jackie Notari is a parent of two students in the Scranton School District. She says the safety of her children has been a top concern after increased school violence and the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old last month near Scranton High.

“It’s a shame. It’s devastating that, as a parent, you actually have to worry about your child going to school, and their safety,” stated Notari.

Wednesday, the district released its updated dress code policy for the upcoming school year.

Clear backpacks, lunch boxes, and gym bags are now required for all students. Also, bags can no longer be carried in school buildings throughout the day. Embroidery of the district’s name on shirts is no longer mandatory.

Jeff Field is an assistant football coach and a teacher at West Scranton Intermediate. His school already required clear or mesh backpacks, but he believes the changes will have a positive impact overall.

“A lot of parents didn’t want to send kids to school so, I think sending them through the metal detectors, having see-through book bags, helps a lot and makes parents a little more comfortable,” explained Jeff Field, Assistant Football Coach, and West Scranton Intermediate Teacher.

Notari tells Eyewitness News she hopes to see the district continue its efforts.

“I definitely think there needs to be more teachers in the hallway, they need to be more active, if they have to go through metal detectors, then so be it. If it means my children are safe in a school, absolutely I’m for it,” Notari added.

Eyewitness News reached out to the President of the Scranton School Board for comment but have not yet heard back.