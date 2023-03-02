SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Vince Papale is a well known Philadelphia Eagle, most notably for the movie about his life Invincible.

Thursday afternoon at the Ritz Theater in Scranton, he spoke with football teams from several different Lackawanna County schools.

He spoke with them about what it means to represent your school and to lead them on and off the field.

Later tonight they will also have a public showing of the movie and a meet and greet with Vince.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on this story in later editions of Eyewitness News .