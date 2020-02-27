Villanova students to return from Italy amid coronavirus fears

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Villanova University says it’s bringing home study abroad students in Italy because of the increase of coronavirus cases there.

University officials say 32 students will be returning home from Urbino, Milan, Rome and Florence. It’s unclear when they’ll be flying back and whether they will first be quarantined.

Italy has the worst coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia with 400 cases and 12 deaths.

A university spokesperson says Villanova has an emergency preparedness team who is closely monitoring the situation.