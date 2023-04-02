OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the recent discoveries regarding the Robert Baron case, the community finally has the chance to mourn his loss.

Sunday night, a vigil was held in Baron’s honor in Pagnotti Park.

Dozens came out with candles lit to honor the well-known and beloved Old Forge business owner.

He was remembered with his photo surrounded by flowers, candles, and those who cared for him.

Baron’s cousin spoke at the vigil on behalf of the family and looks back fondly on his memories of baron.

He is finally ready to say a proper farewell.

“We can start to work on the missing him. We can start to work on the sadness. We can start to work our way through that because that’s a process and that takes time,” said Deacon Jim Rose, cousin of Robert Baron.

Baron’s family has not commented on the recent discoveries that were made, but they finally have received some closure.