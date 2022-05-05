STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last month we spoke with a Monroe County High School Security Officer whose been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Thursday his students who think of him as a local hero showed their support by holding a vigil.

Officer Felix impacted thousands of students with his encouraging words. Now in his time of need, those students are returning the favor

Stroudsburg High School (SHS) hasn’t been the same without officer Felix’s words of encouragement echoing through the hallways.

“We’ve all had a special moment, a special encounter with Felix. We all felt like we owe this to him because we love him and he’s really missed at Stroudsburg High School,” said Nathaniel Salazar, SHS Senior.

Fernando Felix has been a security officer at the Stroudsburg High School since 2011.

He was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. While he fights for his life in the hospital, a group of students puts together a prayer vigil for their beloved school security officer.

“For him to know that there are people supporting, behind him there are people that appreciate him. Because he’s one of the few people that we can and kids in the school can go to, and feel comfortable talking with,” explained Alyze Crespo, SHS senior,

Felix is much more than a security officer to these students. He’s a listening ear, a familiar smile, a voice of wisdom. He’s their role model, confidant, and friend. for some, he’s the only adult they trust.

“He would be there to give us advice and actually help us through it. Even like, if we didn’t have parents to go to, or no one would really understand he was the very few that would,” said Cassandra Perez, SHS senior

Students say he believes in them, but more importantly, he helps them believe in themselves.

He gave me a paperclip and told me to focus on the paperclip, twiddle it in my hand or whatever, just put all my focus on the paper clip and just speak and not really focus that a lot of people are watching me. Just to help me present, and it worked! I still kept the paper clip, I have it to this day,” said Salazar.

The students say they want Felix to know that they believe in him too.

The students wanted Felix to know “that we miss you and we’re very grateful for what you did and you made our experience through high school, it’s one for the books. Not every kid going on from that will get to experience that, and we’ll hold that to our hearts.”

A former student set up a gofundme page for felix, with a goal of $10,000. They’ve already doubled that goal.