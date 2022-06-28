STROUDSBURG MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- It’s been one month since a Monroe County woman mysteriously disappeared.

Tuesday night family, friends and community members gathered to pray for her safe return.

45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing since May 28.

As the search for answers in her disappearance continues, loved ones are staying hopeful and turning to prayer.

One woman says “If we can just pray hard enough, maybe she’ll come home.”

Speeches and prayers echoed outside Christian Life Assembly Church in Stroudsburg Tuesday night.

Dozens of people attended the prayer vigil for 45-year-old Dana Smithers who has been missing for a month now.

Breanne Furino, Dana’s daughter-in-law spoke at the vigil. “It’s just overwhelming seeing all these people that are here in support. People that knew dana in passing, and people that were close family of Dana. It’s very heartfelt and heartwarming.”

Smithers was last seen in surveillance video leaving a friend’s house on Stokes Avenue on May 28 around 11 pm.

Her daughter-in-law says it’s unlike her to disappear.

“We’re just hoping we get some answers, or she comes home, or we get pointed in some direction,” says Furino.

Tara Cioni organized the event and has known Smithers for more than a decade as both her friend and neighbor.

“Dana’s life is so vibrant, her spirit is amazing. And I just wanted the community to come together to really understand she would do this for anyone, so I wanted to do it for her,” said Cioni.

All praying for Smithers to come home safely.

Smithers daughter-in-law says “Hopefully soon she returns.”

Anyone with information on Smithers’ whereabouts is asked to call Stroud Area Regional Police.