WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roughly two dozen people gathered to remember the victim who died at the hands of police in Tennessee.

The event was held on the Public Square just weeks after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was violently beaten in Memphis.

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP held the vigil.

“Everybody has a stake in this because there have been a lot of people who have been crushed by judgment and stereotype, and prejudice, and once we start to approach the issues on the macro level, every person who’s been objectified can find a little bit more security, and a little bit more kinship and people who look nothing like themselves,” said Daryl Lewis, Assistant Secretary of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter for the NAACP.

“It’s a diversity of people you got black, you got white, you got Hispanic, so what’s going on right now is globalist not even just happening in our city it’s happening across America,” said Ant Marquis, local artist and musician from Wilkes-Barre.

Speakers urged the crowd to become involved in their community and local politics.