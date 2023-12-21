WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An annual service was held Thursday afternoon paying tribute to the less fortunate and those who have lost their lives because of it.

Candles were lit one by one as those who Luzerne County has lost over the last 22 years were named.

The county’s annual homeless persons’ memorial was held at Saint Stephen’s Church in Wilkes-Barre, a ceremony that honors those who have experienced homelessness and those who have lost their lives to it.

“It’s wonderful to see this portion of the community who has this awareness and is committed to being a voice for the voiceless in our community,” said Father Timothy Alleman of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral.

“They were people among us just like all of us. It’s important to me that we don’t forget them just because they’re gone, forget what they’ve went through,” said Crystal Kotlowski, NEPA Senior Director of Volunteers of America Pennsylvania.

The service was followed by a candle-lit vigil and is always held on the winter solstice, better known as the longest night of the year — a night that can be a difficult one for the homeless.

“It always makes me a little emotional to think about, what the people we serve are going through on a night like this where it’s dark for so long, it’s so cold. There’s no escape,” Kotlowski added.

Denise Acosta was just one of the many attendees. She and her family were homeless before they made the move to Luzerne County, now dedicating her life to helping those who need it.

“I said, when I move to Pennsylvania, I’m gonna dedicate myself and my time to the homeless here,” Acosta stated.

The final piece of the ceremony hit home for Acosta. A reading of all of the names of the area’s homeless who have passed away since 2001.

“To recognize them, and honor them, and pray. Just mentioning their names, to hear their names from so many people. It made me really feel good,” Acosta explained.

“We usually, unfortunately, add at least 5 names to the list every year. There’s currently well over 150 names on the list,” said Kotlowski.

For those seeking shelter on this winter solstice, Wilkes-Barre is in a code blue tonight. Keystone Mission on East Union Street will be offering a safe place to stay until 7 am.