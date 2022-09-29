DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Topping business and consumer news Thursday night, several employers set up at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City for the ‘Skills 2022 Workforce Summit.

Hundreds of students and people looking for jobs showed up to learn more about what the companies have to offer. People who attended had the opportunity to participate in resume writing and mock interview sessions.

“Our goal is to build a talent pipeline for our community. So it’s important for the students to be career ready, to make sure they have a talent pipeline education so that they know that they are entering a career that’s here in Lackawanna County and it will be here 5 years, 10 years, from now,” explained Amy Luyster, Vice President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

“I think today, there are a lot of people that came here for our community to help students like me have a better understanding of some jobs in our area and just to expand their options and it’s great! I have been getting a lot of great information today,” added Kat Davis, a senior at Mid Valley High School.

The Scranton Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.