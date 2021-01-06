Videos, photos show protestors inside the US Capitol

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

A US Capitol police officer wears agas mask as supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

As demonstrators swarmed the U.S. Capitol, Congress has been forced to abruptly halt deliberations over Republican challenges to Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Republicans in a joint session of Congress were mounting their first formal challenge to Biden’s election win.

Outside, meanwhile, demonstrators are protesting the joint session, which is to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. The typically routine proceeding, required by law, was anything but ordinary. The president’s Republican allies plan to object to several states’ election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president’s supporters’ to “fight for Trump.”

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Officers & protestors knocked down pic.twitter.com/fonvayBbR0 — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021

Update at 2:36pm ET:



An injured Capitol Police officer was just escorted by me.



Shortly after this video, several other officers with visible injuries to their faces walked by me.



“You want to get the hell out of here, they’ve taken over the Capitol,” one officer said. pic.twitter.com/LqteWpef3g — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 6, 2021

Senators are being evacuated as protesters seeking to overturn an American election for Trump breach the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/h74xfhejBk — Luke Broadwater ☀️ (@lukebroadwater) January 6, 2021

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors



Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC



The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Capitol is on lockdown as protesters storm front entrance of the Capitol. They are banging on the door. They have broken the glass window. pic.twitter.com/3B8BBTkYmk — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021