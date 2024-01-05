(KTLA) – Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, were jolted by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck Southern California Friday morning.

Among them: Ernesto and Jeanie Moreira of North Fontana.

The couple shared security camera footage from inside their living room, which recorded the quake shaking their Christmas tree, holiday decorations and furniture – and frightening their dog, Coco.

“He was so scared,” Ernesto told Nexstar’s KTLA.

North Fontana is only about two miles from the quake’s epicenter in the San Gabriel Mountains, so the Moreira’s home likely bore the full brunt of its force.

No damage was reported to their home, or any other property across the Los Angeles area, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The temblor, which struck at 10:55 a.m. local time, sent shockwaves across Southern California and was felt not only by residents in the immediate vicinity of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, but also as far away as Ventura County and San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.