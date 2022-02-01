Video shows 40 person brawl at PA Golden Corral

BENSALEM, Pa. (WTAJ) — Video of a fight at a Golden Corral in Eastern Pennsylvania involving 40 people has gone viral across social media and police are trying to find who started it all.

The fight at the Golden Corral in Bensalem involving around 40 people broke out Friday night. It was reported by CBS Philly that a former employee said the fight may have broken out when a customer became enraged that the buffet ran out of steak.

The video shows customers yelling and shouting at each other before you see a large number of them back up as a chair is raised into the air. Soon you see chairs, high chairs and tables being thrown.

William McVey, the Bensalem Director of Public Safety, said that the incident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. It’s not known how many people were involved in the fight, but police believe it was more than 40, Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Several employees appear the try and break up the fight that reportedly went on for upwards of five minutes.

You can view the video by clicking here. (Warning: Video contains profanity)