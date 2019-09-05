VIDEO: Possible tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach amid Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WAVY) – A possible tornado was spotted in North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.

Wayne White shared a video of the possible tornado as Hurricane Dorian was thrashing South Carolina from off the coast.

The video was taken Thursday morning in the area of Ocean Drive and 2nd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, White said.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington shared a video Thursday morning from a fire station in Pender County, South Carolina, where a tornado was seen moving along a nearby highway.

Dorian left tens of thousands without power in South Carolina and brought with it the threat of tornadoes across the Carolinas. A tornado watch issued in North Carolina through 7 p.m. Thursday included Dare County along the Outer Banks.

The vulnerable barrier islands are forecast to be hammered by hurricane-force winds early Friday as Dorian churns up the coast. The Hampton Roads region, meanwhile, is facing the threat of tropical storm conditions from Dorian’s outer bands.