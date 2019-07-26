Victory Sports hosts the Morning Team

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Eyewitness News Morning Team was proud to join players from Victory Sports at their weekly game Thursday evening in West Pittston.

Victory Sports is a non-profit that provides athletic and social opportunities for adults facing intellectual or physical challenges.

The Morning Team joins members of the “Cubs” from Victory Sports

They meet weekly on the diamond from June until August. But Victory Sports also focuses on basketball in the winter months and dances at different points throughout the year.

Chris Langlois, Kelly Byrne, and Stefano DiPietro joined players in the field and ran the bases alongside members of the team.