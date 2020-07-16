“Victory for the people”: Asphalt plant denied in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many residents of southern Luzerne County are calling it a victory for the people.

A State Appeals Court has ruled in favor of opponents of a proposed Asphalt Manufacturing plant in Sugarloaf Township. A company based in the State College area had sought a “special zoning exception” in 2017 to construct the plant near Tomhicken Road.







The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court upheld the Township Zoning Board’s decision, as well as a ruling by a Luzerne County Judge, denying the special exception — dating such an operation is not permitted in the township.

Opponents argued the operation would harm the quality of life and the environment in that area.

