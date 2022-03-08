Victims of the Shamokin Dam roof crash speak with law enforcement

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY — Tuesday morning, victims involved in the vehicle crash in Shamokin Dam sat down with police to discuss the incident.

Eyewitness News spoke with a victim about that meeting and has updates on the investigation.

“I’m still trying to get answers from a lot of questions that I have,” said Christine Haught, victim.

Christine Haught and her husband James are two of the victims involved in the vehicle on the roof crash in Shamokin Dam. According to police, on Friday they were sitting in their minivan at Golden Chopsticks when they were hit from behind by the driver, 42-year-old Theresa Risso of Selinsgrove.

“It has impacted me financially, emotionally, physically. My brain is still not comprehending what this has done to me and my family,” said Christine Haught, victim.

Haught and the other victims involved met with police in Shamokin Dam to discuss the accident.

“Yeah the meeting was a success, and we talked about it. Everyone shared their stories,” Christine Haught, victim.

Haught made it out uninjured but her husband broke several bones, including his back, ribs, and shoulder.

“They are going to move him out of ICU either tonight or tomorrow morning, they’re going to put him in a regular room. Which I think is amazing considering all the damage that’s gone with him,” said Christine Haught.

According to court documents, Risso was charged with two DUIs. One in Union County in 2002 and another in Columbia County in 2008. Haught is relieved no one was killed last week, but she is upset to discover Risso also had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, according to police.

“I’m very angry, I’m mad, I’m frustrated. And I just want to bring my husband home at this point. I want to get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Haught.

No charges have been filed and the crash is still under investigation.