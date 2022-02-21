Victims of ski lift incident file lawsuit against Camelback Mountain Resort

TANNERSVILLE, POCONO TOWNSHIP, (WBRE/WYOU) — Camelback Mountain made national news last March when a chair carrying a family detached from the ski lift and fell to the ground. The father and children were severely injured and now they want justice.

A Philadelphia-based law firm filed the lawsuit in federal court on Friday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. It claims Camelback and its employees knew the Sullivan Express ski lift was operating erratically but failed to prevent the injuries by either repairing or stopping the lift from running.

A family is suing Camelback Mountain Ski Resort for alleged negligence and reckless conduct after a lift chair broke off the Sullivan Express and dropped the family 20 feet to the ground, permanently injuring the father and severely injuring his children.

On March 21, 2021, Yelisey Rabaev and two of his children got on lift chair number 62 to go up the mountain. The suit alleges just before they reached the top, the Sullivan Express stopped.

When it started moving again the chairs began to violently jerk and swing, causing chair 62 to detach from the Sullivan Express.

Rabaev and the two kids, along with the chair plummeted to the ground. Off-duty paramedic Gingi Hilell saw the chair fall and rushed to their aid.

“I’m glad I was there to help them. They were suffering from back pain and pelvic and head injuries,” explained witness, Gingi Hilell.

He told Eyewitness News he did notice the Sullivan Express shaking. The lawsuit claims lift operators and attendants noticed it too. Patrons even reported it, but Camelback defendants continued to permit and encourage patrons to get on the lift instead of shutting it down.

Stewart Cohen, an attorney for the family, said in a statement:

“No company should ever take the kind of risks Camelback did here. They knew the lift wasn’t working correctly, and they seemingly did nothing to address the problem.”

The lawsuit also claims the Camelback defendants failed to properly maintain, inspect and ensure the safety of the Sullivan Lift which was built in the early ’90s.

Kit Pappas, Managing Director for Camelback Resort provided this statement:

“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, we remain deeply saddened for the family involved in the March 2021 Sullivan Lift incident. Our number one priority is always the safety and security of our guests and employees, and we have taken and continue to take extensive measures to ensure that we are providing a safe environment.”

Rabaev’s injuries include a fractured spine, pelvis, ribs, and internal bleeding. Their attorney says hopefully the suit will prevent a similar tragedy from happening to another family.

Eyewitness news sent a right-to-know request to the department of labor and industry for the inspection reports for the ski lifts at camelback and we’ll keep you updated as the story develops.