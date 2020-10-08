Victims in fatal I-81 crash identified, investigation ongoing

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New information has come out on Wednesday night’s fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. A Dickson City man and Philadelphia woman have died.

State Police in Dunmore say Chaz Bastone, 32, and Raven Lee, 26, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday. One tractor trailer and a car were involved. The truck driver was not injured in this incident, but taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

State Police had a reconstruction unit on scene mapping out and investigating. A hazmat team helped to clear fuel and debris. Traffic from I-81 north was diverted onto Route 11 in Moosic until the road reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Other truck drivers were not able to get turned back around on I-81 leading them to make major changes to their schedules, but the loss of life was not lost on them.

“I’ve been driving a truck for 30 years. It happens every so often, you have to deal with it. I didn’t know somebody died until somebody said something but it’s sad. This sucks,” Doug Messenger, a truck driver from Binghamton told Eyewitness News.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.